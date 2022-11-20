Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $82.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

