JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $233,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

