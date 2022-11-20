Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of Universal worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 3,836.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Universal by 47.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Trading Up 0.8 %

Universal Announces Dividend

UVV opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

Insider Activity at Universal

In related news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $151,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.