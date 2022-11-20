Bank of Montreal Can Sells 558,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,014,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 117,389 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

