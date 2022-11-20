Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 190.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $142.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.