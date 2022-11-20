Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

Shares of FFIV opened at $149.37 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

