Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,610 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.70 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

