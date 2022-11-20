Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.