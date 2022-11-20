Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LANC opened at $204.97 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

