Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $27,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

NYSE TIXT opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

