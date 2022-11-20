Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 13th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.8 %

LEG stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

