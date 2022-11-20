Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 73,019 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $29,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.