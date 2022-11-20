Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.47% of Alaska Air Group worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

