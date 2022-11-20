Bank of Montreal Can Buys 190,099 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Dynatrace worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 387.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,917,000 after acquiring an additional 863,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 365.94, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

