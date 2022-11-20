Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $14,739.14 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $14,739.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,018.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on BE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.