Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AHH opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

