Rebecca Cantieri Sells 5,285 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Momentive Global Stock Up 1.0 %

MNTV stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Momentive Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

