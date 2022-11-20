Rebecca Cantieri Sells 5,285 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Momentive Global Stock Up 1.0 %
MNTV stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.
Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
