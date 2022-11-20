Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of Lamb Weston worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

