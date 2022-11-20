Bank of Montreal Can Buys 195,576 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.