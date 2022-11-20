Darryl Auguste Sells 1,028 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director Darryl Auguste sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $10,876.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Darryl Auguste sold 1,037 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $9,281.15.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $2,136,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.