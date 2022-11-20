Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 13,650 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Banner worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Banner by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at $161,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

Banner Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.