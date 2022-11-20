Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 55,821 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

