Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,714,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of DexCom worth $29,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,684,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $163.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 209.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

