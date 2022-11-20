HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Position Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.24% of HealthStream worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.1 %

HSTM stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.64 million, a PE ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

