Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 255,062 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $29,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 881,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after acquiring an additional 368,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,474,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

