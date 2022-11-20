Bank of Montreal Can Sells 74,570 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,147,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $26,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSPD opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

