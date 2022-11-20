Bank of Montreal Can Buys 158,303 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.51% of Ingredion worth $30,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.4 %

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

