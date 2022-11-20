Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $30,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of PPG opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

