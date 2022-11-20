Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of First Horizon worth $31,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

