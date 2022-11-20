Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Omnicom Group worth $34,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.