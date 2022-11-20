AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of AMETEK worth $31,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 69.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9 %

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $139.32 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.