BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 938,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,172,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $34,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

