Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 10,876 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $2,129,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

