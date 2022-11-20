California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Plug Power to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.84 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

