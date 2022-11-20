Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1,833.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.04% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $32,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

