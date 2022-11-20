Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $32,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average is $287.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

