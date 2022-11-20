Bank of Montreal Can Sells 37,262 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $33,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

