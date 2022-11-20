C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $13,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

