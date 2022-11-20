Bank of Montreal Can Has $33.47 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

