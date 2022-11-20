Morgan Stanley Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $76.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

