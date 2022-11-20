Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Workday worth $33,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.16. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $297.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.07.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

