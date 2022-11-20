Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,663 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unilever were worth $33,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after acquiring an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

