Bank of Montreal Can Has $33.33 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $33,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

