Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 357,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,504,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $226.40 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.