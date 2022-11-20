Bank of Montreal Can Has $35.31 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,215,000 after buying an additional 161,033 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

CHTR opened at $374.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.29. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $693.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

