Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 8,387 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $36,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $309,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

