Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

