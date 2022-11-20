Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.98) to GBX 1,116 ($13.11) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,530 ($17.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.