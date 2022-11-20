Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 448,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of RGR opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $75.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

