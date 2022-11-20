4,742 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.41, for a total value of $2,433,368.13. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,340,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,441,955.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,285 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ MORN opened at $239.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.04. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.12.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

